Dr. Ziad Katrib, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ziad Katrib, MD

Dr. Ziad Katrib, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.

Dr. Katrib works at UofL Physicians - Bingham Clinic in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Broken Nose and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katrib's Office Locations

    Bingham Clinic
    200 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-0800
    Ulrf Geriatrics
    401 E Chestnut St Unit 170, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 583-3687

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Facial Fracture
Broken Nose
Bell's Palsy
Facial Fracture
Broken Nose
Bell's Palsy

Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Infections Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 24, 2021
    Extremely skilled, personable, compassionate. Excellent bedside manner. Puts you immediately at ease with his easy-going, approachable manner. Would recommend to anyone. All of his patients love him.
    Karen Tweedy — May 24, 2021
    About Dr. Ziad Katrib, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124327507
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Louisville Hospital
    • University Of Louisville Hospitals
    • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    • West Virginia University
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
