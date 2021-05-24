Overview of Dr. Ziad Katrib, MD

Dr. Ziad Katrib, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Katrib works at UofL Physicians - Bingham Clinic in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Broken Nose and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.