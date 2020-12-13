Overview of Dr. Ziad Melhem, MD

Dr. Ziad Melhem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Melhem works at The OB/GYN Centre in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.