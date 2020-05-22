Dr. Ziad Younes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Younes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziad Younes, MD
Overview
Dr. Ziad Younes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist North Hospital, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Locations
Gastro One2999 CENTRE OAK WAY, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 684-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist North Hospital
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ziad, is very caring and will always tell you the truth and will recommend the best treatment options for you. Excellent Doctor and awesome person.
About Dr. Ziad Younes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1285619874
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins U School of Med
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- American University Of Beirut
Dr. Younes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Younes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Younes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Younes has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Crohn's Disease, and more.
Dr. Younes speaks Arabic and French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Younes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Younes, there are benefits to both methods.