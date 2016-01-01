Dr. Ziaullah Virk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziaullah Virk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ziaullah Virk, MD
Dr. Ziaullah Virk, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.
Dr. Virk's Office Locations
Ashland Arthiritis Center2930 Carter Ave Ste 103, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 329-9712Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ziaullah Virk, MD
- English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1740267533
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
- La State University School Of Med
- King Edward Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virk accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virk works at
Dr. Virk has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Virk speaks Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Virk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.