Dr. Zihai Li, MD
Overview of Dr. Zihai Li, MD
Dr. Zihai Li, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Henan Med U and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li's Office Locations
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
About Dr. Zihai Li, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1306833934
Education & Certifications
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Rsch Ctr
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Henan Med U
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
