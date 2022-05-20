Dr. Ziho Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ziho Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ziho Lee, MD
Dr. Ziho Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Urology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Ziho Lee did my urological surgery procedure. With Dr. Lee, I got excellent communication before and terrific service the day of my surgery. I had never had major surgery before and had some fear, but my time at the hospital before and after the surgery was handled wonderfully well. Dr. Lee met me before the surgery, and I received a follow-up visit right after the procedure with his resident assistant. The nurses Dr. Lee works with at the hospital and at his office are great as well. I give Dr. Lee my highest possible rating.
About Dr. Ziho Lee, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1588076624
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.