Overview of Dr. Ziho Lee, MD

Dr. Ziho Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Northwestern Medicine Urology in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.