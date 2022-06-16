Overview

Dr. Zijad Sabovic, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SARAJEVO / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sabovic works at Zijad Sabovic MD in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.