Dr. Zijun Hao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zijun Hao, MD
Overview of Dr. Zijun Hao, MD
Dr. Zijun Hao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Dr. Hao works at
Dr. Hao's Office Locations
-
1
Lincoln Surgical Hospital1710 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 483-7825
-
2
Lincoln Surgical Group, PC4740 A St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 483-7825
-
3
Chi Health St Elizabeth555 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 219-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hao?
Dr. Hao is one of The BEST Surgeons in Town. No joke. I had a large rare tumor that no other Dr.s would recognize or see. I had gone to specialists who completely ignored a very large tumor. Dr. Hao immediately diagnosed the tumor and began trying to remove it right away. The tumor was not able to be removed at his Office-and he used excellent pain meds on me and I am VERY PAIN SENSITIVE DUE TO SERIOUS TRAUMA. Dr. Hao scheduled a quick surgery and his Team took excellent care of me. I had problems with the overnight care Nurse but that's for the Surgical Hospital and not on him. My recovery from the surgery went well. The tumor was a lot more than he could remove so I had to see another surgeon bc I had serious tumor issues. He has a caring nice gentle demeanor and wants the absolute best for his patients. I felt VERY lucky to see him and get his help. I highly recommend Dr. Hao for ALL your Surgical needs. He really is one of the Best Surgeons around and I do not say that lightly.
About Dr. Zijun Hao, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1073543278
Education & Certifications
- JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hao works at
Dr. Hao has seen patients for Skin Grafts, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hao speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.