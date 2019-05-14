Dr. Furman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zinaida Furman, MD
Overview of Dr. Zinaida Furman, MD
Dr. Zinaida Furman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Furman works at
Dr. Furman's Office Locations
Furman, Zinaida MD3640 Lomita Blvd Ste 209, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-4901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Furman is a smart, patient, and easy to talk to. She really listens and pays attention. It's a pleasure for me to have her as my doctor!
About Dr. Zinaida Furman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1811044712
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furman works at
Dr. Furman speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Furman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.