Dr. Zisalo Wancier, MD
Overview of Dr. Zisalo Wancier, MD
Dr. Zisalo Wancier, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lyndhurst, NJ. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota.
Dr. Wancier's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Behavioral Healt516 Valley Brook Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Directions (201) 441-9335
-
2
Comprehensive Behavioral Health Care395 Main St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 646-0333
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zisalo Wancier, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1205962297
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn State Hosp
- U Alberta Hosp
- Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wancier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wancier accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wancier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wancier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wancier.
