Dr. Zishan Alam, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zishan Alam, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Alam works at
Locations
-
1
Chicago Diabetes Experts355 W Dundee Rd Ste 110, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 541-4878
-
2
Swedish American Hospital1401 E State St Fl 1, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (414) 290-6720
-
3
Elder Medicine175 E Hawthorn Pkwy Ste 220, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (224) 206-7903
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doc. Very knowledgable.
About Dr. Zishan Alam, DO
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1295786754
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Rockford
- Resurrection Medical Center
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Alam works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
