Dr. Ziva Petrin, MD
Overview of Dr. Ziva Petrin, MD
Dr. Ziva Petrin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Petrin's Office Locations
NJOI - Orthopaedic Musculoskeletal Oncology90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 520-7463
Multiple Sclerosis Comp Cr Ctr200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7460
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ziva Petrin, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1235541475
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Inc
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
