Dr. Zlatin Ivanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zlatin Ivanov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zlatin Ivanov, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Ivanov works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7347Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Online Psychiatrists701 Brickell Ave # 1550A, Miami, FL 33131 Directions (305) 859-0509Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Psychiatrist NYC Dr. Zlatin Ivanov, M.D.350 5th Ave, New York, NY 10118 Directions (917) 704-4069Monday12:00pm - 10:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 10:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 10:00pmThursday12:00pm - 10:00pmFriday12:00pm - 10:00pmSaturday12:00pm - 10:00pm
-
4
Online Psychiatrists405 Lexington Ave # 2601, New York, NY 10174 Directions (646) 713-0000Monday8:00am - 6:15pmTuesday8:00am - 6:15pmWednesday8:00am - 6:15pmThursday8:00am - 6:15pmFriday8:00am - 6:15pm
-
5
Online Psychiatrists300 Carnegie Ctr # 150K, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 908-6000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ivanov?
I had a wonderful experience working with Dr. Ivanov on my PTSD treatment. This was my last hope to get back to a normal life and I am so glad I chose him to guide me through the process. He is experienced, compassionate, knowledgeable, and kind. I recommend him to all!
About Dr. Zlatin Ivanov, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1982883963
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ivanov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ivanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivanov works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivanov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivanov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ivanov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ivanov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.