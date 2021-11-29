See All Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Zoe Arvanitakis, MD

Neurology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Zoe Arvanitakis, MD

Dr. Zoe Arvanitakis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Arvanitakis works at Rush Memory Clinic in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arvanitakis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Memory Clinic
    Rush Memory Clinic
600 S Paulina St Ste 130, Chicago, IL 60612
(312) 942-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Sudoscan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zoe Arvanitakis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841329497
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zoe Arvanitakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arvanitakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arvanitakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arvanitakis works at Rush Memory Clinic in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Arvanitakis’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Arvanitakis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arvanitakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arvanitakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arvanitakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

