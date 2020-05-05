Overview of Dr. Zoe Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Zoe Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.