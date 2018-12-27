Dr. Zoe Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoe Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Zoe Wilson, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Wilson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Zoe D Wilson MD212 W Route 38 Ste 105, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 581-9501
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
Dr.Salman has been a true blessing to our family. Her evaluation was not only perficient but thorough in her follow up. She has been extremly easy to develop a relationship with as far as opening up and earning trust. She’s made herself available and has a consistancy to her non judgmental nature. I have successfully recommended her to a few clients of my own. My experience has been nothing but positive.
About Dr. Zoe Wilson, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1306009212
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.