Overview of Dr. Zoe Weinstein, MD

Dr. Zoe Weinstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Northern Dutchess Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Weinstein works at Zoe A. Weinstein MD PC in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.