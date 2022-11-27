Dr. Zoher Ghogawala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghogawala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoher Ghogawala, MD
Overview of Dr. Zoher Ghogawala, MD
Dr. Zoher Ghogawala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Ghogawala works at
Dr. Ghogawala's Office Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghogawala?
I had minimally invasive spinal fusion (MIS TLIF), l4-l5 level, with Dr. Ghogawala and his team. He is a gifted surgeon, meticulous, and highly experienced. He doesn’t miss anything, big or small! He is an internationally recognized expert and researcher in the field of spine surgery and is experienced in tissue-sparing minimally invasive techniques. Thanks to Dr. Ghogawala, I didn’t have to endure open surgery for my fusion, and my recovery has been very manageable with the minimally invasive fusion procedure. The best part, however, is Dr. Ghogawala’s humble and very caring bedside manner. He explains everything and listens. Dr. Ghogawala’s team of nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants are also top-notch with quick responses to questions in person and through the portal. Don’t hesitate to choose this fine surgeon!
About Dr. Zoher Ghogawala, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1437264744
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- Mass Gen Hosp, Neurological Surgery Mass Gen Hosp, General Surgery Mass Gen Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Mass Genl Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghogawala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghogawala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghogawala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghogawala works at
Dr. Ghogawala has seen patients for Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghogawala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghogawala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghogawala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghogawala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghogawala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.