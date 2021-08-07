Dr. Zohny Zohny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zohny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zohny Zohny, MD
Overview of Dr. Zohny Zohny, MD
Dr. Zohny Zohny, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zohny's Office Locations
- 1 6585 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zohny is a nice caring young gentlemen who did surgery on my spinal cord. I encountered no issues of concern with his care or of his staff. He had a good bedside manner. I am sure his practice will grow with his wisdom. Would recommend to family members and friends.
About Dr. Zohny Zohny, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093002891
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Washington University
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
