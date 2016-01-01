Dr. Zohreh Mahdavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahdavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zohreh Mahdavi, MD
Dr. Zohreh Mahdavi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
M. Health Fairview Neurology Clinic -maplewood1650 Beam Ave Ste 200, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 221-9051
Pulmonary & Critical Care255 Smith Ave N Ste 201, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 232-2382
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Persian
- Kaiser Permanente Med Center
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
Dr. Mahdavi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahdavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahdavi has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Vertigo and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahdavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahdavi speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahdavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahdavi.
