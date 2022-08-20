Dr. Zohreh Mancil, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zohreh Mancil, DPM
Overview of Dr. Zohreh Mancil, DPM
Dr. Zohreh Mancil, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mancil's Office Locations
Ochsner Clinic LLC1150 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 649-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My father had been going to a different wound care doctor for several months without any improvement. We switched to Dr. Mancil and after just 1 month he was healed!! Dr. Mancil saved my fathers leg. We couldn't be more thankful and felt really lucky to have found Dr. Mancil. Thank you!!!!!!
About Dr. Zohreh Mancil, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mancil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mancil accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancil.
