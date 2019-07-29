Dr. Zohreh Movahedi Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Movahedi Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zohreh Movahedi Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Movahedi Smith's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134511082
Education & Certifications
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Movahedi Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Movahedi Smith.
