Dr. Zoila Alen, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zoila Alen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De Santiago De Cuba and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Alen works at Dr Zoila M Alen MD in Hialeah, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Zoila M Alen MD
    1574 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 536-9719

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hialeah Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Zoila Alen, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801804752
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De Santiago De Cuba
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

