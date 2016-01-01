Dr. Alen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zoila Alen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zoila Alen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De Santiago De Cuba and is affiliated with Hialeah Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Alen works at
Locations
Dr Zoila M Alen MD1574 W 68th St, Hialeah, FL 33014 Directions (786) 536-9719
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hialeah Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Ambetter
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801804752
Education & Certifications
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De Santiago De Cuba
Dr. Alen accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alen speaks Spanish.
Dr. Alen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.