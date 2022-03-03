Overview

Dr. Zoila Flashner, MD is a Dermatologist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital.



Dr. Flashner works at Advanced Dermatology, P.C. in Amityville, NY with other offices in Franklin Square, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.