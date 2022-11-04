Dr. Zoltan Antal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoltan Antal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zoltan Antal, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Genetics505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Antal is very soft spoken and calm and explains everything in a very understandable manner. We did not feel rushed as he took the time to ask our son questions and hear/answer our questions. He’s very organized and thinks ahead to save us time. Always a pleasure to visit him. We’re very happy that my endocrinologist highly recommended him for our 8yo son. And we highly recommend him, too!
About Dr. Zoltan Antal, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1487819603
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- University Hospital of Brooklyn Downstate
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Antal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antal accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antal has seen patients for Growth Hormone Deficiency and Hypopituitarism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Antal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antal.
