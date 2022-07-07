Overview of Dr. Zoltan Bereczki, DO

Dr. Zoltan Bereczki, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.



Dr. Bereczki works at Laser Spine Institute, LLC in Tampa, FL with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy), Laminoforaminotomy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.