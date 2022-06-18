Overview of Dr. Zoltan Csuka, MD

Dr. Zoltan Csuka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from Semmelweis University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Csuka works at Hoag Medical Group (HMG) in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.