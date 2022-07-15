Overview of Dr. Zoltan Denes, MD

Dr. Zoltan Denes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Denes works at Zoltan D Denes MD in Monterey, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.