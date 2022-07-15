See All General Surgeons in Monterey, CA
Dr. Zoltan Denes, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Monterey, CA
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zoltan Denes, MD

Dr. Zoltan Denes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Denes works at Zoltan D Denes MD in Monterey, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Denes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zoltan D Denes MD
    243 El Dorado St Ste 100, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 372-0442

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Zoltan Denes, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    NPI Number
    • 1831202647
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Denes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Denes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

