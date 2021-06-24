Dr. Zoltan Mari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoltan Mari, MD
Overview
Dr. Zoltan Mari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Szeged, Medical Medical Sciences Centre, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Mari works at
Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 502-0133Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health888 W Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (833) 989-2044
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mari?
I have seen many neurologists in the past forty years and Dr. Mari is the most informative and knowledgeable I have had the fortune of seeing regarding Essential Tremor. He did not rush the appointment and was VERY thorough. He explained different options available along with the pros and cons of each. He is caring, kind and compassionate. I give him 10 stars at the very least. Amazing!
About Dr. Zoltan Mari, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1366480048
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- SUNY Health Science Center
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- University Of Szeged, Medical Medical Sciences Centre, Faculty Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mari accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mari works at
Dr. Mari has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mari speaks Hungarian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.