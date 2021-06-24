See All Neurologists in Baltimore, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Zoltan Mari, MD

Neurology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Zoltan Mari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Szeged, Medical Medical Sciences Centre, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Mari works at Johns Hopkins Neurology, Baltimore, MD in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 502-0133
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health
    888 W Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 989-2044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor
Dystonia
Parkinson's Disease
Essential Tremor
Dystonia

Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Monitoring Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Jun 24, 2021
    I have seen many neurologists in the past forty years and Dr. Mari is the most informative and knowledgeable I have had the fortune of seeing regarding Essential Tremor. He did not rush the appointment and was VERY thorough. He explained different options available along with the pros and cons of each. He is caring, kind and compassionate. I give him 10 stars at the very least. Amazing!
    — Jun 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zoltan Mari, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366480048
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Szeged, Medical Medical Sciences Centre, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zoltan Mari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mari accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mari has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

