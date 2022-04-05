Dr. Zoltan Mocsary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mocsary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoltan Mocsary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zoltan Mocsary, MD
Dr. Zoltan Mocsary, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Semmelweis Medical School, Budapest, Hungary and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Mocsary works at
Dr. Mocsary's Office Locations
Visalia Medical Clinic5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7500Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Mocsary was so helpful and actually listened to me. He had great insight as to what is going on with me. I so appreciate him and his staff. I was teary-eyed because he actually listened as other have not.
About Dr. Zoltan Mocsary, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1306843966
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Hospital, Tucson, AZ - Psychiatry Fellowship|Yale University Medical School
- University of Arizona Medical Center, Arizona Health Sciences Center - Neurology, Tucson, AZ
- University of Arizona Medical Center, US Veterans Hospital - Department of Internal Medicine, Tucson, AZ
- Semmelweis Medical School, Budapest, Hungary
Dr. Mocsary has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mocsary accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mocsary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mocsary works at
Dr. Mocsary has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mocsary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mocsary speaks Hungarian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mocsary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mocsary.
