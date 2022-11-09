Overview

Dr. Zoltan Toth, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bryan, TX. They graduated from HENRY FORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Toth works at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia - Bryan in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.