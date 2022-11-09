Dr. Zoltan Toth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoltan Toth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zoltan Toth, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bryan, TX. They graduated from HENRY FORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Toth works at
Locations
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia2605 Osler Blvd, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (737) 276-4082
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After over an hour including forty five minutes sitting in a room staring at a wall and still not seeing the doctor I left. I had another appointment and could wait no longer.
About Dr. Zoltan Toth, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1093719882
Education & Certifications
- Illnois Masonic Center
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toth accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toth has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Toth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.