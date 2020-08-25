See All Dermatologists in West Lake Hills, TX
Dr. Zoltan Trizna, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (16)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Zoltan Trizna, MD is a Dermatologist in West Lake Hills, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Trizna works at Central Texas Dermatology PA in West Lake Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Wart, Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Texas Dermatology PA
    102 Westlake Dr Ste 100, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 327-7779

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zoltan Trizna, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619056827
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trizna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trizna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trizna works at Central Texas Dermatology PA in West Lake Hills, TX. View the full address on Dr. Trizna’s profile.

    Dr. Trizna has seen patients for Plantar Wart, Dermatitis and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trizna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Trizna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trizna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trizna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trizna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

