Overview of Dr. Zonaira Gul, MD

Dr. Zonaira Gul, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Beckley, WV.



Dr. Gul works at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.