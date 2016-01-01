Dr. Zonia Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zonia Leon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zonia Leon, MD
Dr. Zonia Leon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Leon's Office Locations
Premiere Pediatrics Medical Group14901 Rinaldi St Ste 330, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-7808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zonia Leon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114940640
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leon works at
Dr. Leon speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.