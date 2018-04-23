See All Neurologists in Winfield, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Zoran Grujic, MD

Neurology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zoran Grujic, MD

Dr. Zoran Grujic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Grujic works at Northwestern Medicine Orthopaedics in Winfield, IL with other offices in Dekalb, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grujic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Neurosciences - Winfield
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 432, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4056
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    5 Kish Hospital Dr Ste 203, Dekalb, IL 60115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Function Testing
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Cognitive Function Testing
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Concussion Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 23, 2018
    Dr Grujic is a good listener and respectful. He always thoroughly explains medical conditions and often uses drawings to support explanations.
    Wheaton — Apr 23, 2018
    About Dr. Zoran Grujic, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian and Serbian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033278577
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Aurora St Luke's Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zoran Grujic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grujic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grujic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grujic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grujic has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grujic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Grujic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grujic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grujic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grujic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

