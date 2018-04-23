Dr. Zoran Grujic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grujic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoran Grujic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Grujic is a good listener and respectful. He always thoroughly explains medical conditions and often uses drawings to support explanations.
About Dr. Zoran Grujic, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Croatian and Serbian
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Aurora St Luke's Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
