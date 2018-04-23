Overview of Dr. Zoran Grujic, MD

Dr. Zoran Grujic, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Grujic works at Northwestern Medicine Orthopaedics in Winfield, IL with other offices in Dekalb, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.