Dr. Zoran Kurepa, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zoran Kurepa, MD

Dr. Zoran Kurepa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from U Zagreb Sch Med and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.

Dr. Kurepa works at Rheumatology Associates in Flower Mound, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kurepa's Office Locations

    Rheumatology Associates
    4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 350, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 540-0700
    8144 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 540-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Lewisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Gout
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Gout
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Gout Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 02, 2021
    Absolutely
    Milton — Apr 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zoran Kurepa, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian
    NPI Number
    • 1154457224
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southwestern Med Ctr
    Residency
    • St Paul University Hosp
    Internship
    • St Paul University Hosp
    Medical Education
    • U Zagreb Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zoran Kurepa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurepa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurepa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurepa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurepa has seen patients for Gout, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurepa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurepa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurepa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurepa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurepa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

