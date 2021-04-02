Dr. Zoran Kurepa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurepa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoran Kurepa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Zoran Kurepa, MD
Dr. Zoran Kurepa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from U Zagreb Sch Med and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.
Dr. Kurepa's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 350, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (214) 540-0700
- 2 8144 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 540-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Lewisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zoran Kurepa, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Croatian
- 1154457224
Education & Certifications
- Southwestern Med Ctr
- St Paul University Hosp
- St Paul University Hosp
- U Zagreb Sch Med
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurepa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurepa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurepa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurepa has seen patients for Gout, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurepa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kurepa speaks Croatian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurepa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurepa.
