See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Zoran Maric, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Zoran Maric, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (48)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zoran Maric, MD

Dr. Zoran Maric, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Maric works at Arizona Spine Center in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew Blount, MD
Dr. Andrew Blount, MD
3.6 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Morin, MD
Dr. Matthew Morin, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Jacob Duncan, DO
Dr. Jacob Duncan, DO
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Maric's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Spine Center LLC
    333 W Thomas Rd Ste 202, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 274-0480

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Actions Healthcare Management
    • Aetna
    • Altec
    • Ameriben
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Broadspire
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremark Pharmacy
    • Carrington
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Concentra
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • Employers Dental Service
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mercy Care
    • MetLife
    • Monumental Life Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Prime Health Imaging
    • Private Small Business Insurance
    • Prudential
    • Self Pay
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Unum
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Maric?

    Jul 07, 2020
    Dr. Z fused my neck in 2001, have not had a problem since.
    Cece — Jul 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zoran Maric, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zoran Maric, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maric to family and friends

    Dr. Maric's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Maric

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zoran Maric, MD.

    About Dr. Zoran Maric, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164410627
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rancho Los Amigos MC
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zoran Maric, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maric is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maric has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maric has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maric works at Arizona Spine Center in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Maric’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Maric. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maric.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maric, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maric appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zoran Maric, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.