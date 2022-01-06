See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Zoran Potparic, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Zoran Potparic, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (41)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zoran Potparic, MD

Dr. Zoran Potparic, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sarajevo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health North and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Potparic works at Zoran Potparic MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Potparic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zoran Potparic MD PA
    1116 E Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 779-2777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Broward Health North
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Potparic?

    Jan 06, 2022
    Best of the best!Dr Zoran Potparic and staff are AMAZING!!! They are pleasant,accommodating knowledgeable and caring. My procedure and experience was nothing but the best!Starting with Maria the receptionist, she is a sweetheart, answered all my questions before and after the procedure. Kim, Dr. Zoran’s nurse born a natural, very caring, knowledgeable and always there when you need her. The anesthesiologist and the rest of his team provided me an exceptional experience on the day of my surgery. Had no pain, I was in an out and did not feel a thing. I am still recuperating from procedures (Blepharoplasty & Brachioplasty ) so far very happy no complications. Just an amazing experience. Thank you Dr Zoran, you and your staff are very professional, simply the best! Definitely will go back. I recommend this practice to anyone. “You’ll love it”
    MK — Jan 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zoran Potparic, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zoran Potparic, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Potparic to family and friends

    Dr. Potparic's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Potparic

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zoran Potparic, MD.

    About Dr. Zoran Potparic, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bosnian, Croatian, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Serbian, Slovenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982718698
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Microsurgery/Research-Department Of Plastic Surgery Eastern Virginia Medical School Norfolk,Va
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Resident Division Of Plastic Surgery-University Of Miami/Jmh, Miamifl.
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medicine/Surgery Rotation-University Medical Center Sarajevo, Yugoslavia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Sarajevo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zoran Potparic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potparic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Potparic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Potparic accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Potparic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Potparic works at Zoran Potparic MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Potparic’s profile.

    Dr. Potparic speaks Bosnian, Croatian, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Serbian, Slovenian and Spanish.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Potparic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potparic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potparic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potparic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zoran Potparic, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.