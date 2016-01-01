See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Zorayda De Leon, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Zorayda De Leon, MD

Dr. Zorayda De Leon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They completed their residency with Ny Medical College, Internal Medicine

Dr. De Leon works at Jae Medical Clinic in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Leon's Office Locations

    Jae Medical Clinic
    311 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307
(201) 963-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Obesity
Overweight
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Obesity
  
Overweight
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  
Acne
  
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
  
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  
Hair Loss
Headache
  
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  
Rosacea
  
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Zorayda De Leon, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023081338
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Medical College, Internal Medicine
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zorayda De Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Leon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Leon works at Jae Medical Clinic in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. De Leon’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. De Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Leon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

