Dr. Zorayda Pretto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pretto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zorayda Pretto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zorayda Pretto, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BAY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Pretto works at
Locations
-
1
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 831-4150
-
2
Doctors College73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 682-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pretto?
Dr. Pretto was very motivating and personable.
About Dr. Zorayda Pretto, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1053371484
Education & Certifications
- BAY MEDICAL CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pretto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pretto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pretto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pretto works at
Dr. Pretto speaks Chinese and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pretto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pretto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pretto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pretto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.