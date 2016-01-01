See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bonita Springs, FL
Dr. Zorayda Torres, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Zorayda Torres, MD

Dr. Zorayda Torres, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Torres' Office Locations

  1. 1
    27499 Riverview Center Blvd Ste 255, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 444-5636

Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Zorayda Torres, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023036225
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

