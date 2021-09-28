Overview

Dr. Zouheir Elias, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Elias works at Dr. Sam Joseph Kalioundji, MD in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Congestive Heart Failure and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.