Overview of Dr. Zoya Furman, MD

Dr. Zoya Furman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine|Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Furman works at AFP Health in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.