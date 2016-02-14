Dr. Zoya Preys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zoya Preys, MD
Dr. Zoya Preys, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Ludmila B. Bess MD A Professional Corp.5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 503, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 934-8877
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Preys has delivered 2 of my boys and I wouldn't want anyone else to deliver our next baby. She's sweet, caring, and you feel at ease with her. Definitely would recommend her to my amply and friends. We drive 70 miles one way...just to be seen by her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1306895156
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Dr. Preys has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Preys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Preys speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Preys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preys.
