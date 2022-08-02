Dr. Zsofia Geck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zsofia Geck, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Mark A. Lupo M.d. P.A.3050 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 342-9750
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Geck is an intelligent specialist who really listens. I've seen her for several years. She monitors my thyroid levels and I trust her.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hungarian
- 1568551182
- New York Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
