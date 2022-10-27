See All Neurologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Zsofia Szabo, MD

Neurology
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Zsofia Szabo, MD

Dr. Zsofia Szabo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. 

Dr. Szabo works at First Physicians Group- Neurology in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Nokomis, FL and Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Szabo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    First Physicians Group
    1921 Waldemere St Ste 701, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-8900
  2. 2
    Sarasota Memorial Hospital - Venice
    2600 Laurel Rd E, Nokomis, FL 34275 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 261-9000
  3. 3
    395 Commercial Ct Ste A, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 261-0050
  4. 4
    Smh Physician Services Inc
    5880 Rand Blvd Ste 209, Sarasota, FL 34238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 923-5882
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
ImPACT Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Dementia or Depression Screening
ImPACT Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Treatment frequency



Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Very caring and compassionate. Spends lots of time to explain and explore all possibilities. Excellent follow through
    Dianne — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zsofia Szabo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922484468
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zsofia Szabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Szabo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

