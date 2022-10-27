Dr. Zsofia Szabo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szabo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zsofia Szabo, MD
Overview of Dr. Zsofia Szabo, MD
Dr. Zsofia Szabo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Szabo works at
Dr. Szabo's Office Locations
-
1
First Physicians Group1921 Waldemere St Ste 701, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8900
-
2
Sarasota Memorial Hospital - Venice2600 Laurel Rd E, Nokomis, FL 34275 Directions (941) 261-9000
- 3 395 Commercial Ct Ste A, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 261-0050
-
4
Smh Physician Services Inc5880 Rand Blvd Ste 209, Sarasota, FL 34238 Directions (941) 923-5882Friday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szabo?
Very caring and compassionate. Spends lots of time to explain and explore all possibilities. Excellent follow through
About Dr. Zsofia Szabo, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1922484468
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szabo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szabo accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szabo works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Szabo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szabo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.