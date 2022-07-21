Overview

Dr. Zsolt Orban, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Orban works at Diabetes and Endocrinology in Providence, RI with other offices in New Bedford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.