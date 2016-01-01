Overview of Dr. Zubair Ahmed, MD

Dr. Zubair Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, AR with other offices in Siloam Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.