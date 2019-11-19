Overview of Dr. Zubair Farooqui, MD

Dr. Zubair Farooqui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Farooqui works at New Tampa Internal Medicine in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.