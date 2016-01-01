Dr. Zubair Mirza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zubair Mirza, MD
Overview
Dr. Zubair Mirza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Spring, TX. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Mirza works at
Locations
1960 Family Practice PA5039 Fm 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77388 Directions (832) 299-3865Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zubair Mirza, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Telugu and Urdu
- 1245543578
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- St. Luke's Hospital - Missouri
- Deccan College Of Medical Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mirza speaks Telugu and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.